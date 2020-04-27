There have been rumours that Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati have dated each other. But both the actors have denied these rumours saying that they are nothing but 'good friends'.

On the other hand, Rakul has told in many interviews that she is single, ready to mingle. When asked why, the actress has a different reason, and also, it could be the same problem of any girl who has a brother. So it is clear that she wasn't dating Rana.

Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Rakul Preet Singh and her brother Aman Preet Singh revealed some interesting moments and secrets. "Whenever I would talk to boys in school, my brother would complain to my parents. I remember, once I was holding a plate of food and stood next to a boy and two girls. After going home, my brother told my parents that I was feeding that guy," says Rakul, as she laughs.

Aman added that he never failed in making his sister's life miserable in the school days, but now regrets doing it. It is nice to have siblings and this sister and brother duo has proved it once again. Also, their duo is quite popular too.

On the work front, Rakul has Indian 2, Kamal Haasan starrer and Shankar directorial. Also, she has a film with Nithiin, which will be directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, and a Sivakartikeyan starrer too in her kitty. The actress hasn't been seen in a Telugu film since a long time, and undoubtedly, her fans here are missing her a lot, hoping to see her on the big screen soon.