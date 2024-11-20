Shah Rukh Khan has always spoken about the kind of grief that he felt after losing his parents. The actor lost both his parents at a very early stage in life; he lost his father Mir Taj Mohammed Khan when he was in his teens and about a decade later lost his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan. SRK earlier too had admitted that losing his parents pushed him to fend for himself and his sister from a young age.

At the Global Freight Summit 2024 held in Dubai, Shah Rukh mentioned, "My parents died when I was young. My father, when I was 14. My mother, when I was 24. So I lost them in a gap of 10 years. I had nowhere to go. I had a sister with me. Just the two of us left in this world."

He added, "I felt one morning that maybe my parents are there somewhere... and I will meet up with them again. They are stars in the sky and I will meet them once. But aren't they worried right now? That, 'Oh my God, what must be happening to my 24-year-old kid who has no sustenance?' So I started working very hard, I became very determined to be successful because I didn't want my parents to feel bad that they have not fended for me."

He further went on to talk about how losing his parents changed the way he looked at things and also pushed him to work harder in order to do well and become more successful in life.

SRK said "It is a very strange way to look at things... I will become successful and turn around and say 'I am doing good! Don't feel guilty you died early.' I will feel very guilty if I died early. Our parents must be missing us... Now I am determined for my children... in a good way. That their lives should be healthy, they should be happy. All three of them are very beautiful, very loving and hard-working," said Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan recently announced his debut directorial with Netflix called Stardom. SRK shared the news with his fans and followers and spoke about how Aryan was bringing a "unique narrative to life" in collaboration with the Red Chillies Entertainment team. Not just SRK, but several other big names like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Rakesh Roshan too extended their best wishes to Aryan.