Vidya Balan, who impressed all yet again with her performance in Mission Mangal, is now an established Bollywood actress. But there was a time when she also had faced casting couch approaches during her struggle in south film industry.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vidya narrated how a Tamil film director once insisted her to meet him in a closed room, and how the incident had affected her.

"One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let's sit in the coffee shop and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room. I left the door of my room open and he left within five minutes," the Mission Mangal actress told the entertainment portal.

Narrating another unfortunate incident, Vidya said that she used to hate to see herself in mirror after a producer told her parents that she did not look like a heroine. However, she has now overcome all those bad memories, and is more confident than ever before.

"I felt ugly...I felt like sh*t for months and I don't think I looked at myself in the mirror. I didn't like what I saw because I thought I was ugly. For the longest time, I did not forgive that man, but today, thanks to that I realised that I have to love and accept myself the way I am," she said.

"Someone wrote that 'Dress like this, she has no business of getting out, she should stay indoors'. That had affected me so much that for the longest time, I would get dreams of it and get really angry. Today, I don't let the noise get to me," the talented actress added.

Well, the entertainment industry is a hard place to survive, especially during struggling phase, and we are glad that Vidya remained strong, and rose to success with her talent.