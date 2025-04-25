In the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, nearly 26 people lost their lives. Since then, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others, have condemned the brutal act. Music composer Salim Merchant also took to social media to express his anger, condemning the attack.

'Sharam aarahi hai as a Muslim, Islam doesn't teach this': Salim Merchant condemns Pahalgam terror attack

On Thursday, Salim, in a video clip, said, "The innocent people who were killed in Pahalgam were targeted because they were Hindus, not Muslims. Are the killers Muslims? No, they are terrorists—because Islam does not teach this."

Citing the Quran, he referenced Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 256, saying, "It is said that there is no compulsion in religion. This is written in the Quran Sharif."

He added, "Mujhe sharam aa rahi hai as a Muslim ki yeh din dekhna padh raha hai (As a Muslim, I feel ashamed that we have to see this day) — that my innocent Hindu brothers and sisters were brutally murdered simply for their identity. When will this hatred end? Kashmir had finally begun to heal, and now this. I don't even know how to put my grief and anger into words. I pray with my head bowed for the innocent people who lost their lives. May God give strength and prosperity to them and their families. Om Shanti."

Netizens reacted to Salim Merchant expressing grief.

A user wrote, "So well said we are really felt sad for them.."

On Wednesday, expressing sorrow for the families of those who lost their lives in the terror attack, Salman Khan, wrote on X, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing one innocent person is like killing all of humanity)."

Shah Rukh Khan also penned a note that read, "Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered, and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and get justice against this heinous act."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has taken strict action and vowed that those responsible for the attack will be punished beyond their imagination.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a series of measures, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, the suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty, and the immediate closure of the Attari land transit post, citing cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.