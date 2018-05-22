Actor Romit Sharma said that actresses are far better than male actors in their craft and have been doing justice to television screen since the day fiction work started.

"I don't think male actors can lead television screen over females. I feel actresses are doing absolute justice to Tv shows. Not from today but since the time Indian fiction show ever started. I still remember Mandira Bedi from Shanti - Ek Aurat Ki Kahani. So its not wrong to say that women are the captain in the ships that we sail in," Romit, who is known for television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Warrior High said in his statement.

Romit who last played negative role committing domestic violence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai said he wants to play a hero in future.

"In comparison to the protagonist, a negative character always has a wider range of emotions and expressions to portray onscreen. However, no matter what a 'hero' does onscreen, he is always loved by his audience. Therefore, for the love of acting, negative character will always be closer to my heart but for the sake of love, I will definitely want to play a 'hero' onscreen," he added.

