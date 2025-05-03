Right now, Meenakshi Chaudhary is one of the busiest and most successful actresses in Tollywood. She has been giving back to back hits and receiving many offers. With her beauty and acting skills, she has won the hearts of many fans.

Meenakshi made her Telugu debut with the film 'Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu'. After that, she tasted success with the movie HIT 2, which became a big hit. Since then, she has been flooded with film offers and has become a busy star in the Telugu film industry.

Recently, Meenakshi acted in the films Lucky Bhaskar and Sankranti Ki Vastunnam and both the movies received good responses. In an interview, she shared some interesting thoughts. She said, "When movies with big heroes flop, people blame me. But I don't think it's fair."

Talking about Lucky Bhaskar, she added, "Many say my luck changed after Lucky Bhaskar. I really liked that film." However, she made it clear that she is careful with the roles she chooses now. "If I get offers to play a mother to kids, I will say no. I'm not ready for those roles yet."

Meenakshi also shared a fun fact about herself: "I'm 6.2 feet tall. Because of my height, even girls don't prefer talking to me sometimes."

When asked about acting with senior heroes, she replied, "I have no problem working with senior actors. I see it as just another type of role." She also shared her excitement about her recent work. "I really enjoyed working on Sankranti Ki Vacham with Venkatesh. Now, I feel honored to act with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara. It's a great opportunity."

On dealing with rumors, Meenakshi said, "I feel angry when rumors are spread about me. I'm always available on social media. If there's something important, I will announce it myself."

She concluded by sharing her love for South India: "I truly like South Indian culture. It feels close to my heart."

With her talent and strong attitude, Meenakshi Chaudhary is surely on the path to becoming one of the top stars in the South!