The 'Preity-Ness' relationship was not at all pretty and their love story gradually went down south. Preity Zinta, who ruled the box office in the early 20s was rumoured to be dating many of her co-stars, especially Saif Ali Khan. Their steamy romance in Kya Kehna, Salaam Namaste and then Kal Ho Na Ho created a lot of buzz. But in 2005, Preity slammed all the rumours and confessed her love for businessman, Ness Wadia.

The couple were happily spotted together at various occasions. The duo made a public appearance at Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan wedding in 2007. Kal Ho Na Ho fame Preity and Ness were so much in love that the rumours of their wedding were also making the headlines. While Preity's parents were tight-lipped about her relationship, Ness' mother Maureen Wadia disapproved of this match.

I don't care if Ness marries Zebra: Maureen Wadia

Maureen never really liked Preity. Although she never talked about his son's relationship with Bollywood diva Preity, she did go on record and passed a nasty comment. "I don't care if Ness marries Preity or a zebra," said Maureen. Preity did not comment anything about this statement passed by her supposed mother-in-law, so one could only wonder what she might have gone through.

Dimple queen Preity and Ness went on to buy an IPL team Kings XI Punjab together but soon they called off their relationship. Though they continued as 'Work-Buddies' but in 2014, Preity slammed Ness with a molestation and abuse case.

On June 13, 2014, Preity Zinta filed a serious complaint against Ness Wadia accusing him of molestation, threats and abuse.

'Ness Wadia has gone to the extent of threatening me'

Zinta stated that she has known him for the past 10 years and had a relationship with him, adding "for some time we have ended our relationship. Although we are the co-owners of our team 'Kings XI Punjab', but we are no longer in a relationship and only talk for professional reasons and work."

Explaining about the heated arguments between the two due to work, Preity said, "During that time he tried to abuse me and used extremely derogatory language and tried to behave in a manner where I was put to shame in front of my colleagues, friends and family." Zinta revealed that she had warned him several times but has been repeatedly been embarrassed by his continuing behaviour towards her, especially in public.

"I say that with dire consequences and intimidating me by boasting of his political clout and connections."

Talking about the incident that happened on 30th May in 2014 at Wankhede Stadium, she said, "Mr Ness Wadia had intimidated me by saying that he could make me disappear as I was a nobody and only an actress and he's a powerful person. I say that I have been tried to be very normal and nice to him as I wanted peace in my life, but the recent afore-stated incident in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium has left me shattered and fear for my life."

In 2018, Preity Zinta withdrew the molestation case against Ness Wadia after his apology. She is now happily married to Gene Goodenough and is spending her quarantine days with him amid the coronavirus outbreak.