After a disaster like Dev, actor Karthi has pinned up a lot of hopes on his upcoming film Kaithi, which is releasing in Telugu as Khaidi. The actor has always seen ups and downs in his career and they aren't new to him. But Karthi never gave up his career for those ups and downs but has been sure that his fans and audience will love him, always.

Once again, the actor is back with film Khaidi, which is releasing on October 25, and this film is directed by Lokesh Kanagarajan. The film is not like any other film which Karthi has been part of, and that is something he is proud of. The actor has visited Hyderabad to talk to the media about the film, and he spoke about the sleepless nights, how much he missed his daughter and the reason why he relates to the story.

"The film is all about an incident that occurred overnight, and too just in four hours. We shot for sixty nights to complete the film and all that we would be doing in the day time is just sleep. The whole team has put in a lot of effort to make this happen. The credit goes to the whole team and not just the actor or the director," said the actor. Karthi added that in this film, he plays the role of a prisoner who faces imprisonment of ten years. Once he is out from jail, all he wants to do is see his daughter, who he is has never seen him since she was born.

"I could very much relate to the father and daughter bonding in the story. I can't imagine not seeing my daughter for more than a week. But there was a situation where I did not see her forty days as I was busy shooting. While shooting, I was so eager to know whether the father in this film will meet his daughter or not," said the Oopiri actor. Karthi said he will always be thankful to his Telugu audience who always showered love on him and his films.