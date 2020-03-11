Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik has left his fans worried with his cryptic post on Instagram which reads, "I can't take it anymore. Moreover, the singer has also deleted his entire Instagram posts expect this latest one and even replaced his profile picture with an all black image.

Armaan's post has received almost 3.5 lakh reactions and many of his followers have expressed their concern on his actions. "What is going on ? where are all your posts ?" an online user commented on his post while the other wrote, "Is everything okay?"

The post had been there on Armaan Malik's Instagram profile for the last 15 hours without any update on what was going on in his mind. But his recent tweet has brought respite to his fans who had been messaging him about his current condition ever since they came across his post.

"Time reveals everything, don't worry," Armaan Malik assured his fans on Twitter. Responding to his tweet, a fan wrote, "You left me worried already dude! But this tweet makes everything better. Best wishes for you. Sending you much love from each of us Red heart. I believe my idol is beyond the best." Another fan hoped that 'it's some big reveal and nothing related to Armaan personally!'

Only yesterday the singer tweeted, with a smiling selfie: "We did it guys #1MillionArmaanians on Twitter finally. Onwards & upwards no looking back.. let's gooo!!"

He also tweeted a Happy Holi message for fans: "#HappyHoli2020 to all. Enjoy yourselves but please be safe and take care of the doggos on the streets. Don't let them be affected by our colours!"

(With IANS Inputs)