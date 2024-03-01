Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, February 25, 2024, on the sets of the music video Love Dose 2 along with popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The birthday girl celebrated a beautiful birthday as the rapper-singer got the most expensive cake for Urvashi Rautela, a whopping Rs 3 crore. The cake was made of pure 24-carat gold.

Urvashi Rautela, in an Instagram post, dropped pictures from the birthday celebration.

Urvashi Rautela shared pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you @yoyohoneysingh in the tapestry of my journey, your presence is woven with threads of gratitude. Your tireless efforts and genuine concern for me have crafted a brilliant chapter in my career. Words falter in capturing the depth of my emotions for you."

The carousel of pictures shows Urvashi cutting a three-tier golden cake with rose motifs.

Urvashi rautela reveals why her birthday cake was expensive and says that she ate the gold petals

Urvashi looked stunning in a fiery red gown with a thigh-high slit.

As soon as the pictures and videos went viral, Urvashi was trolled left, right, and centre for cutting a pure gold cake. A section of netizens quizzed whether gold was edible. Several netizens were of the view that she should have donated the money rather than wasting it on the cake.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela spoke about trolls targeting her for cutting a whopping Rs 3 crore cake. She said people are asking questions—what to do with the cake? Can it be eaten?.

Urvashi said, "It is to be eaten; it was a four-tier cake made of real gold. I ate the gold petals."

Urvashi and Honey Singh had previously collaborated on the latter's 2014 track Love Dose. The upcoming sequel to Love Dose, titled Vigdiyan Heeran, is slated to drop on March 15.

Urvashi Rautela and Elvish collaborated for the first time on this music video

Elvish revealed that he was very nervous and anxious to get close to Urvashi as his heartbeat increased as he was told that he had to hold her or go closer to her, to which Elvish revealed, "If they could have told me to do gunda gardi wala (a little rowdy) then I could have done it easily, but to hold, get close that was very difficult for me, when she came close my heartbeat increased to next level"