On Friday, October 29, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane renounced his expectation that women ought to be welcomed into the National Defence Academy with the "same sense of fair play and professionalism", and their induction could very well be the "first step towards gender equality" in the armed forces.

General Naravane made the statement while in Pune while attending and reviewing the passing out parade of the 141st course of gentlemen cadets at the prestigious academy.

Addressing the cadets after the parade, he stated, "As we open the portals of the NDA for women cadets, we expect you to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known the world over."

The Chief of Army Staff also interacted with the media post the event and stated that the army has always been at the forefront of all initiatives that have been taken in the country and women in the forces have a fair chance to be where he is, 40 years down the line.

According to a PTI report that quoted Gen Naravane: "Over the years, as we have grown and matured, as the curriculum has changed, training methodology has changed; the course content has improved. We have become well-trained and better-equipped to meet whatever challenges that emerge."

He further added, "As we go ahead, we shall be inducting women cadets in the academy, I am sure they will perform better than their male counterparts."

Earlier in September, the central government had informed the Supreme Court in its response to a petition filed by advocate Kush Kalra and a lady known by her first name Anita, that a decision had been taken to induct women in the National Defence Academy. It was informed to the SC that the decision was taken in accordance with the three service chiefs.

The SC bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul at that time had pulled up the forces during the hearing stating that although the "armed forces is a respected force of the country, on gender equality it needed to do more".

Early October this year, during his speech at the India Today Conclave, the Army Chief had spoken about the SC ruling and how women in the armed forces have never been a shocker.

While responding to a question on women's induction into NDA, he had mentioned, "I don't think there is any culture shock, we are used to having women in our units. We have had women officers in the Army for more than two decades now."

He furthered his point by sharing a personal experience during his visit to the neighbouring country of Bangladesh. "When I visited Bangladesh defence academy which is equivalent of our NDA, there they have been having girl cadets for many years already. I really don't know why we lagged behind."

Currently, women officers in the Indian Army are limited to medical, signals, legal, ordinance, education, military police, engineer and intelligence corps apart from serving in non-combat staff appointments of artillery regiments, air defence, army aviation and postal services. Although women officers are encouraged to seek permanent commission (pc) since 2020, it is limited to only a few corps excluding army aviation and army postal services. Women aren't allowed to serve the Indian army in armoured, infantry and mechanised regiments and pioneer corps.

Speaking on the induction of women in combat roles, Gen Naravane had clearly pointed out that he doesn't wish to give any false hopes. "Two of our women officers are training to be pilot officers in the Army Aviation and definitely, Army Aviation isn't going to be in the rear areas. Army aviation is very much going to be in combat areas so that is one step in that direction. We have to move slowly, change will happen but at its own pace," he stated during the conclave.