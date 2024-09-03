Gunshots were fired near AP Dhillon's Canada home in Vancouver. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly taken responsibility for the attack. This comes barely a few days after Dhillon starred in a song with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Salman's house was also attacked by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, post which his security cover was tightened.

Dhillon's statement

AP Dhillon has now shared a statement stating he is safe. He also added that his family is safe as well. "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything everything (folded hands emoji). Peace and love to all," he wrote.

Soon after the firing incident, a video of Rohit Godara, who reportedly is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced on social media.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

In the video, he can be seen claiming responsibility for the attack. "I, Rohit Godara (Lawrence Bishnoi group), take responsibility for firing in both the places," a man in the video could be seen saying. However, IBT couldn't verify or vouch for the authenticity of the video. There were two firing incidents in Canada and the gang has claimed responsibility for both.

In the video, the gang further said that Dhillon featured Salman in his songs and is even flaunting his actions. He warned Dhillon of meeting 'dog's death' if he doesn't mend his ways.

For those unversed, Dhillon recently featured Salman Khan in his song – Old Money. AP Dhillon has always been vocal about singers and people from the entertainment industry being an easy target for all the hate, negativity and crimes.

In April this year, a few bike-borne assailants fired several shots outside Salman Khan's home in the Galaxy Apartment, Mumbai. In the chargesheet, police had named Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members for the crime.