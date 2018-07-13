I am sacrificing myself for coming generation of Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Just before his arrest, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that he knows that he will be taken to jail, but he is doing it for the people of Pakistan. He added that he is sacrificing for the coming generations. "Such opportunity won't come again. Let's build destiny of Pak together," Sharif added.

Nawaz Sharif made the statement when he was aboard a flight taking him back to Pakistan from London. Sharif and his daughter Maryam were sentenced for long jail terms in a graft case and will be arrested as soon as they reach Pakistan. Massive arrangements have been made for their arrival.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister has been sentenced to 10 years in jail over the purchase of flats in London. His daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been given a seven-year jail term.