The culture of remakes and remixes is far from getting over in Bollywood. Some of the most popular and classic Bollywood songs have been remixed in the last few years. While some have managed to win hearts, many have ruined the original song. Singer Anuradha Paudwal, who has given Bollywood many soulful and melodious songs, has revealed that listening to remixes sometimes makes her 'cry'.

Anuradha revealed that she listens to her own songs when she hears a remix that has horrified her. She added that sometimes such remixes make her cry as well. Talking about a recent song that left her horrified, Paudwal said that she was horrified with the recreated version of Aaj Phir Tum Pe Pyaar Aaya Hai sung by singer Arijit Singh. She added that the song brought her to tears.

"I do sometimes listen to my own songs, not a lot, but when I do, I listen to devotional ones. But you know when I listen to them? When there is a remix and I am horrified and I want to cry – that is when I immediately, without fail, I put to my own songs and listen to them! That, 'Oh wow, well now this is such a good song'," Indian Express quoted the singer saying.

Many veteran singers like late Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and many others have expressed their displeasure over the culture of remixing old classics.