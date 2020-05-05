Media is abuzz with the speculations of Tamannaah Bhatia making her full-fledged role in Sandalwood. Reports have been doing rounds that the hottie is all set to romance Rocking Star Yash in his next movie, likely to be helmed by Narthan of Mufti fame.

Narthan's Reaction

Now, Narthan himself has put those rumours to rest. Talking about signing the Baahubali actress for the film, he said, "I am clueless about it." Thus indicating that the makers have not approached her for the Yash-starrer.

KGF Connection

Rumours were rife that Tamannaah Bhatia was approached to play the female lead in the Yash's film. She had earlier done a special number in his KGF: Chapter 1.

A leading Kannada daily had reported that the pre-production work of the Yash's next movie was on, but there was no clarity on whether she had heard the story. The report claimed that she would sign the project once the lockdown is lifted in the country.

Yash-Narthan's Film

Coming back to Narthan, the director has said that he has been in talks with Yash for two years. The filmmaker has not finished the script, yet. "I am writing the story. When it reaches a stage, I will narrate it to Yash,"

The Mufti creator added, "I am writing keeping his pan-India image in mind post KGF success, So, it a big responsibility to helm a project,"

On the other hand, Yash has been met by many filmmakers from across South India. However, he has not given his approval to any film. The Rocking Star is currently working on KGF: Chapter 2. It has become a challenging task for him to finalise a script as he has become a pan-India star.

His KGF 2, which has Sanjay Dutt in the antagonist's role and Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead, will release on 23 October.