Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is enjoying her personal and professional phase blissfully. Alia won a national award for SLB's Gangubai Kathiawadi, she made her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone and recently walked the red carpet at the Met Gala for a second consecutive year.

The actor is also a doting wife to actor Ranbir Kapoor and mother to Raha Kapoor. She is balancing her personal and professional lives well. Recently, the actor spoke to Harper's Bazaar India, spoke about motherhood, and shared how she and Ranbir handle failure and success.

She also spoke at length about the things she learned from her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and why work is not her priority at the moment.

Alia on Ranbir

Alia said, "Ranbir and I handle things differently. I am more contemplative, a bit of an overthinker, while he prefers to shake off the dust and move on quickly. It's this difference that helps us support each other, providing balance when it's needed the most."

She added, "But both of us choose to focus on work with a lot of love and immense respect. We work like it is a part of our life—a very important one—but not the whole of our life."

Alia on motherhood

She said, "Now I feel the added need to limit bringing my work home because once you are a mom, you are physically, emotionally, and mentally always a mom first."

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Met Gala

Recently, Alia Bhatt graced the Met Gala carpet and looked stunning in a floral saree.

Describing how her outfit stayed true to the theme, in her Instagram caption, she wrote, "It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own."

She added, "Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression."

Work front

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta, among others. The first look of the same was dropped recently.

Alia will be seen in Jigra, which she co-produced along with Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.