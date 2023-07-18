Salman Khan is synonymous with Bigg Boss, Bhaijaan has been hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar for almost 13 years now. However, in the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Bhai's absence from the show sparked rumours of him quitting the show. However, all this began when Salman Khan's clip holding a cigarette seemingly smoking in between shots while slamming the contestants during last-to-last Weekend's episode went viral. Since then, Salman Khan is quitting the show as the host including the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT has been circulating.

Salman Khan, to quit Bigg Boss: Find out?

However, Salman Khan hasn't said anything about his exit or discontinuation from the show. Big Boss OTT 2 released a statement on behalf of Salman Khan and this is what Salman Khan had to say about the show during the launch of the OTT version. "Bigg Boss is an emotion for me; I always say mai attachment se door rehta hoon (I have always stayed away from attachment) but Bigg Boss is different! I have hosted it now for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life!"

Hopefully, Salman Khan will be back this weekend with a bang. Reportedly, an insider page of Big Boss stated that Salman Khan is busy with prior appointments therefore he didn't shoot for the weekend Ka Vaar.

Nomination task

Meanwhile, this week started with a banger of tasks and nominations. Last two weeks none of the contestants were ousted from the house.

As the season is heading with heads high, so highly intense are getting the tasks! Monday hits a bit late, yet harsh to the members of Bigg Boss OTT 2 with nominations task of the week. With loud buzzers and sirens as a warning, Bigg Boss introduces a 'Bhookha Sher' in the house!

As part of this week's nomination task, there is a 'Bhookha Sher' set up in the activity area. This week's fate of a member depends on other house members as everyone is given a locket that has the image of another house member. One who wishes to nominate their assigned lockets can come forward one by one in the allotted 6 rounds and feed the 'Bhookha Sher' with the locket!

Elvish nominates Avinash

The nominated contestants for the fifth week are- Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar. According to sources, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar are leading in unofficial polls with the highest votes. So far, Elvish Yadav is said to have received 700k votes and Jiya Shankar got 95k votes, they are topping the charts.

Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia and Jad Hadid are in the bottom position with the least votes.

Jad wants to enter Bollywood

Meanwhile, talking to his co-contestants Avinash and Elvish, in the garden area, Jad spoke about his life struggles and his dreams of working in India. He goes on to say that "I have big dreams for my daughter, it has taken me a lot of time to get here to India, it was always my dream to be here! I wish to work in Bollywood now, for my family."