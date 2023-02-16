Not all heroines like being compared with their contemporaries. While some take it as a compliment, some get offended. Recently something similar happened during the promotion of the Telugu movie SIR.

Directed by Venky Atluri, SIR has Dhanush playing the titular role and Samyuktha Menon playing the leading lady. Ahead of the film's release, Samyuktha spoke to the media and shared her insights about the film, working with Dhanush and how she has been doing well in the Telugu cinema industry.

Samyuktha was a pro at giving answers in Telugu only and was a complete professional in handling the media and the questions that were being asked. In the middle of the interview, one of the media personnel told Samyuktha that she looks very much like Samantha and asked if anyone told her the same thing earlier. In continuation to it, someone said that she has become a superstar only because she looks like Samantha.

These comments by the media were not as nice as they sound here and Samyuktha did not like what was happening. To this, she replied, "Yes. I know. Many people told me that I look her. But becoming a star because of that? I don't think that is right. I would have preferred it this way. I would be happy if someone said I act like her."

Samyuktha's frankness and straightforwardness impressed others in the venue. The answer she has given has made it clear that she does not like being compared to others. She sticks to the fact that she has come a long way with all the efforts she put in and that the credit will not go to anybody.