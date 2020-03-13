Janhvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of evergreen actress Sridevi has surely made her name in the market just by doing one movie. Although recently she also starred in a Netflix original "Ghost stories" but her role in "Dhadak" was highly appreciated by her fans and critics. Janhvi who is also known as "Janu" by her fans is active on social media and keeps everyone entertained by her social media update.

From her workout videos to her ramp walk, fans want a piece of everything going on in her life. Although the actress has been linked up with many new faces her bond with Ishaan Khatter, who was also her co-actor in Dhadak has been loved by the audience. While promoting the movies this duo appeared in many interviews and looked comfortable with each other and has been seen pulling each other's legs from time to time. Even at talk show Koffee with Karan, Janhvi's elder brother Arjun Kapoor claimed that Ishaan keeps buzzing around Janhvi to this Shahid mockingly replied Janhvi is no special and Ishaan has been buzzing around him and his mother.

It's obvious from their pictures that newbie Ishaan and Janhvi love spending time with each other. During the promotion, they revealed how much they know about each other, from sharing secrets to their most embarrassing moments these two have opened up about almost everything with each other.

Every one of us has their fare shares of embarrassing moments. And when our favourite celebrities share these kinds of secrets with us, it brings them closer. Talking about embarrassing moment Janhvi once told Spotboye, "When I was a kid, I was dancing around in my room and my help had sharpened some pencil and put them in a holder on my bed. I was dancing and dancing and as a final act, I had to sit on the bed and when I got up, I had a pencil stuck up in one of

my butt cheeks."

At the very same interview, Ishaan shared that once as a kid while running behind his dog and he slipped on his dog faeces. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the Gunjan Saxena's biopic. Movies like Takht, Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana are up in her kitty right now.