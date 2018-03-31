South Korean carmaker Hyundai remains guarded on its plans to bring in its premium i30 hatchback to India but continues testing of the model on the Indian roads. A prototype of i30 has again been caught on camera, this time round in the south Indian city of Chennai.

So could Hyundai be readying for the launch of the model in the country? Maybe. But for the time being, the launch of i30 is highly unlikely as the model is a misfit in the market considering the domestic price sensitive brackets. Secondly, Hyundai's current portfolio in India comprises Elite i20 and i20 Active. To fit in another model in this segment does not seem a feasible option.

So what is the i30 hatchback doing in the country? Since Hyundai has not spoken officially about the model, we can only assume that the model is here to test for the components of future models of Hyundai. Or could be there are also chances that it has been brought locally to be used by Hyundai officials in India, believes a report of CarToq. Whatever the case may be, the repeated sighting of the new Hyundai i30 will only fuel unending rumors about its launch in the country.

Hyundai had revealed the new-generation i30 hatchback at the Paris Motor Show in 2016. It rivals Volkswagen Golf in the global market and comes with a host of features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging.

The third generation of the model is the first Hyundai vehicle to get the new turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 138 hp.

There's also a naturally-aspirated 1.4-liter unit with 98 hp output and a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder motor making 118 hp. The 1.6-liter diesel mill is available in three states of tune — 94 hp, 109 hp, and 134 hp. The engines are coupled with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.