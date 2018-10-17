South Korean singer HyunA's emotional letter to Cube Entertainment has been released after it was revealed that she will be officially leaving the talent management company and music label. The 26-year-old singer left the agency after her relationship with Pentagon member E'Dawn became public.

The two received severe backlash after it was revealed that they were romantically involved for the past two years.

According to Allkpop, Korean media outlet Hyundae News released a letter written by HyunA, sharing her side of the story. She wrote: "I don't know how great of a crime I've committed, but since the beginning of September, all of my schedules have been canceled. Then on September 13, I read the news of my removal."

"Even though I could've been told in person. I accepted everything and received notice of the early cancellation of my contract after a final discussion at the chairman's home in Mokdong on September 16. I've been told that a general meeting of stockholders will be held and that I would be told the results of the meeting, but I have not heard anything back so far. Things are being delayed with the excuse of above and below when we're all in the same building," she went on.

"Everyday is torture for me. For these past two months, it has been too difficult for me to wait. I ask that you give a response by the 15th. Then, I would like for the contract to be canceled cleanly and gentlemanly. If I receive no response by then, I will go about it on my own through a press conference on the basis of the facts that have occurred thus far. I ask once again. I've only done my very best, deteriorating my health in order to sacrifice for the Cube that exists today. Despite my feelings, my image has hit rock bottom and my reputation has been tarnished because of my removal from Cube," she shared.

HyunA has more than 8.4 million Instagram followers, and was Cube Entertainment's most successful artist. She is also well known for her appearance in the music video for Psy's 2012 worldwide hit Gangnam Style.