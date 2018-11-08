Hyun Bin has opened up why he chose the drama for his much-awaited return to the small screen ahead of the premiere of tvN's "Memories of the Alhambra".

The TV series which is slated to be a "suspense-romance" marks Hyun Bin's first drama role in three years. "Memories of the Alhambra" is said to reveal a unique love story with Hyun Bin playing the role of Yoo Jin Woo, the CEO of an investment firm. While on a business trip to Spain, Woo ends up staying at an old hostel in Granada owned by Jung Hee Hoo played by Park Shin Hye.

According to Soompi, when asked why he chose "Memories of the Alhambra", for his small screen return, Hyun Bin said, "I have always liked the works of the writer Song Jae Jung and admired his solid worldview. From the moment that I first laid my hands on the script of "Memories of the Alhambra", I had such a powerful attraction to it that I became completely impressed in it while reading". The actor also expressed his excitement on working with director Ahn Gil Ho. Quoting Hyun Bin "I had heard a lot about the director's previous work "Forest of Secrets" and I wished to work with him at least once".

On his role in the drama, Hyun Bin said that his character Yoo Jin Woo was a layered, multifaceted character. "Although Yoo Jin Woo is very competitive and is filled with pride, he also possesses a humorous side". The actor shared that the drama has action scenes and fantasy elements. He further added that he is eager like the audience to know the outcome of the scenes post-production.

"Memories of the Alhambra" will premiere on December 1st at 9 pm KST.