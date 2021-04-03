A striped hyena that fell into a 30-feet well was rescued by Wildlife SOS and the forest department. The incident happened in Tantpur, Agra, and the timely intervention of Wildlife SOS and the forest department helped to save the life of the hyena.

Hyena trapped in an unused well

The trapped hyena was initially spotted by residents of Tantpur village. The hyena was trapped in an unused well, and villagers soon alerted the forest department. A five-member rescue team of Wildlife SOS Agra Bear Rescue Facility was also dispatched to the location to assist the forest officers.

The rescue team used a trap cage and after three hours of effort, and they safely extricate the distressed animal. The hyena that sustained injuries on its hind limbs is currently receiving treatment at the Wildlife SOS transit facility.

"We suspect that the animal was trapped for almost two days but the incident was reported to us today. The hyena has been transferred to Wildlife SOS for medical treatment and will be released into the wild once it recovers," said Neeraj Yadav, RFO, Kheraghar in a recent statement.

Wildlife SOS thanks the forest department

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO, Wildlife SOS thanked forest department officers for helping them in the rescue operations.

"Despite the years of experience on our hands, our rescuers always take into consideration the possible risks and challenges while conducting such rescue operations. We are grateful to the forest officers for making this rescue a success," added Sathyanarayan.

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects for Wildlife SOS revealed that veterinary doctors are providing all the necessary treatment and the animal is currently kept under intensive care and observation.

The Striped hyena is the only hyena species that is found in the Indian subcontinent and is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Their estimated population is under 10,000 and is classified as 'Near Threatened' in the IUCN Red List.