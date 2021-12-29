As political parties have dubbed the Hyderpora inquiry report as an "ornamental probe" to "shield the killers", the Special Investigation Team (SIT)-constituted to investigate the much-publicized encounter, made it clear on Wednesday that investigation is still going on.

The SIT, however, warned political leaders that action will be taken against them for giving speculative statements to provocate people.

"Today on 29.12.2021 the Special Investigation Team came across several posts on media from some political leaders and family members wherein they have cast doubts upon the evidence obtained by SIT so far", a statement issued by SIT reads, adding, These people have tried to call it "Concocted Cover-up Story", "Ornamental Probe", "Clean Chit to Killers", "Fairy Tale of Police" etc".

"Such speculative statements from the political leaders have a tendency to create a provocation, rumour, fear, and alarm among the general masses or particular section of society. This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under the law", the official statement reads.

Investigation still going; politicians asked to approach enquiry officer

It is mentioned in the official communique that after the announcement of the magisterial enquiry, a general notice through the electronic and print media and invited members of the general public to record his/her statement if any such person has any acquaintance or knowledge or proof regarding the incident.

"All such person making statements should have approached the enquiry officer with genuine evidence they have, for corroboration or contradiction of the facts surfaced in the case," the handout mentioned.

The SIT constituted in the instant case is still investigating the matter, all such persons are once again advised to provide any type of evidence if they have regarding the incident so that every aspect of the investigation is covered and concluded on merits.

Inquiry report was submitted on Tuesday

The inquiry report of the Hyderapora encounter was submitted to the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday. Inquiry report of the encounter was received by District Magistrate Srinagar and would be sent to the Judicial Magistrate for further course of action.

After submission of the inquiry report, the head of SIT DIG Surjit Kumar gave a detailed presentation about the investigations carried out into the Hydeprora encounter.

He said that the CCTV footage and other evidence show that building owner Altaf was used as a human shield by the foreign terrorist Bilal Bhai, who was living in Dr. Mudasir Gul's chamber along with Amir Magray.

PAGD terms inquiry report as repetition of an old story

Spokesperson of Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), M Y Tarigami has termed the inquiry report in Hyderpora encounter as a repetition of the old story. "It does not even, slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident", he said.

"There is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the security forces and the latest statement of the police seems to be a concocted cover-up story. it will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims", Tarigami said.

He further said that nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts. The administration must, without any further delay, order a time-bound judicial probe.