The inquiry in the much-publicized Hyderapora encounter has been completed and a report has been submitted to the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Inquiry report of encounter has been received by District Magistrate Srinagar and would be sent to the Judicial Magistrate for further course of action.

"An inquiry to ascertain the fact and circumstances and the cause of death regarding thee iring incident at Hyderpora in Srinagar during the intervening night of 15-11-2021 and 16-11-2021 was ordered to be conducted by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Srinagar vide order no DMS/Jud/Inquiry/2828-2845/2021 dated 18-11-2021 issued by District Magistrate Srinagar", an official handout issued by the Home Department reads.

"The inquiry report has been received by the government and the District Magistrate has been advised to send the report to Judicial Magistrate having jurisdiction under section 190 of Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, as mandated under the law", the release mentioned.

"The judicial approval is now awaited before it can be made public. This has been done to protect statements made by witnesses", sources said.

J&K Govt ordered a magisterial probe into Hyderpora encounter on November 18

As family members of two civilians killed in the encounter had countered police's claim, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had ordered a magisterial probe into the Hyderpora encounter.

The magisterial probe was ordered amidst protests by the families of three of the four persons killed in the encounter on Monday. The family members of Mohammad Altaf Bhat (the building owner), Mudasir Gul (a tenant), and Amir Magray held protests against the killings.

Bodies of two civilians were handed over to families

After protests by family members and political parties, the Srinagar administration on November 19 had exhumed bodies of two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter and handed them over to the families for conducting last rites.

Bodies of Altaf Ahmed Bhat and Mudasir Gul were exhumed from a graveyard at Wadder Zachaldara Handwara where they were buried after the encounter at Hyderpora in the outskirts of Srinagar city. Bodies were exhumed under the supervision of Tehsildar Handwara in the presence of a team of doctors and handed over to the families for conducting last rites.