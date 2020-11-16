A horrific incident surfaced from Hyderabad where a woman threw her 14-day-old baby from the third-floor of her apartment after a scuffle broke out with her husband in the Fatehnagar area of Hyderabad, Telangana. The child died on spot.

The woman identified as 27-year-old Lavanya has been booked on charges of murder (Section 302). She is yet to be arrested as she is said to be recovering after delivery.

The incident

Sanathnagar inspector K. Chandra Shekar Reddy said that the accused, N. Lavanya, lived with her husband Nuti Venu Gopal of Quthbullapur. They got married on October 12, 2016. "Just a few days after their marriage, the couple started having frequent altercations over various issues and were counselled several times by elders," he said. They have a three-year-old boy.

According to a report in Times of India, on October 29, the woman had also attempted suicide after she consumed poison. The woman survived after her family rushed her to a hospital. She gave birth to a baby boy the next day.

Lavanya and Venu's rocky marriage

The woman's family had also filed a complaint against her husband Venu Gopal, who is a software professional, at Sanathanagar police station. The Police has also booked Venu for domestic violence and abetment to suicide. The couple failed to resolve their differences despite several counselling sessions. They also have a 3-year-old son.

Lavanya has been residing at her parents' house after she was discharged from the hospital. She threw her child from the third-floor building of her parents' house that led to the death of the baby on the spot. Lavanya's brother later told Venu about the baby's death. Venu later filed a police complaint alleging that his wife killed the baby after disputes with him.