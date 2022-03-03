In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student died during a scuffle with two classmates.

The 16-year-old succumbed after allegedly being hit by two other boys during a petty fight in a classroom of a private school in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Sai Krupa High School in Yousufguda during lunch break when the students in a classroom were busy playing cricket with a ball using papers rolled into a ball.

According to police, an argument broke out between the victim and two other boys after they threw a paper ball on him. Two students pounced on him and rained blows.

The victim, identified as Manzoor, fell on the edge of the bench and collapsed on the ground. Other boys alerted the school authorities, who rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was subsequently shifted to Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills, where doctors declared him dead.

A police officer said the victim suffered head injury and it could be either due to fist blows or after falling on the edge of the bench.

Police were examining the footage from a CCTV camera in the classroom. Two juveniles involved in the incident were examined by the police.

Statements of other students present in the classroom were also recorded. A total of 13 students were present in the classroom when the fight broke out.

The victim's parents complained to the police that he died due to negligence of the school authorities. Victim's father Habeeb is a fruit vendor and lives in a rented house in the area. Manzoor was second of his three sons. He said despite the financial problems he had enrolled his son into the school.

This was the second such incident at a private school in Hyderabad. A Class 10 student had died during a clash with a classmate at St. Joseph's Public School in September 2015.