As heavy rains lash several parts of Hyderabad, two people were killed in house collapse inundating low-lying areas, flooding roads and throwing vehicular traffic out of gear. With 10 cm rainfall in a couple of hours at many places, the roads turned pools.

The heavy downpour caused long traffic snarls. Motorists were stranded in the peak evening time yesterday. Few two-wheelers washed away at some places.

Roads were flooded in busy posh areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills and commercial centres like Ameerpet, Koti, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Abids, Basheerbagh, Begumpet, Khairatabad and Secunderabad.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pressed its disaster response force teams into service to attend the complaints of waterlogging. The teams were trying to pump out water even as overflowing drainages made their task difficult.

Municipal officials appealed to people to remain indoors

The municipal officials appealed to people to remain indoors. Police diverted traffic at Biodiversity Park as the road leading towards Mehdipatnam from Gachibowli was submerged at Shaikpet and Toli Chowki.

Two persons were killed in a wall collapse incident at Medipally. Police said two persons who were passing by on a motorbike were killed when a wall of a temple collapsed.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Office said the heavy rains were due to low-pressure area over Telangana and adjoining South Chhattisgarh. It has forecast more rains.