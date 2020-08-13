In yet another tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl who was raped for months at an orphanage died at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad where she was undergoing treatment.

The minor was raped by the donor of the orphanage, Maruthi Home, for several months before the enforcement of the coronavirus lockdown in the country i.e last week of March. She was given juice laced with sedatives, according to reports.

Patancheru deputy superintendent of police R Rajeshwar Rao said the ghastly incident happened at an orphanage in Ameenpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad sometime before the enforcement of lockdown in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime accused – Venugopal, a donor of the orphanage and two others including, orphanage warder Vijaya and her brother Jayadeep – had already been arrested last month and sent to judicial remand. A case was booked in Bowenpally police station under sections 376(3), 342, 323, 328, 506 and 109 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act for rape, wrongful confinement, causing hurt with poison etc.

In 2015, after both her parents died in an accident, the minor was admitted in the orphanage by her uncle. Venugopal, the prime accused, who used to come to the orphanage frequently, had sexually assaulted due to which her health started to deteriorate.

Post the lockdown, the minor returned to her uncle's place and that's when the relatives noticed her health condition. On taking her to the hospital the doctor's confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. A complaint was lodged with the local police.

In the last week of July, the girl was taken to Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad after she was admitted to the juvenile home for girls. She was then shifted to ICU and was on ventilator support. As her condition got critical she succumbed in the early hours of Wednesday.