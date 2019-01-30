A major fire broke out at Hyderabad's Numaish Exhibition on Wednesday, January 30. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far and the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Telangana: A fire has broken out in a stall at the All India Industrial Exhibition in Nampally, Hyderabad. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KQ7EKoREBw — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

Hyderabad Numaish is the largest consumer exhibition in Hyderabad and is being held at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. It was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on January 1.

The annual event is reported to be the only event in the world which is organised for a stretch of more than a month.

[This is a developing story.]