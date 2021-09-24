Intellectual, humane, kind, optimist, generous, thoughtful, and cheerful; these may seem like words but those who came in contact with Hyderabad's Ajay Gandhi, would know these were emotions that one shared for him.

The co-founder of one of India's thought-provoking discourse platforms, Manthan and the man who helped revive the literature scene in the city is no more. Ajay Gandhi, 64, was fighting cancer and lost the battle to cardiac arrest on September 23.

The news of his demise came as a shock to many living in the city, especially those who had interacted with him during Manthan events and Hyderabad literary festivals.

Ajaya Kumar Vemulapati shared on his social media, "Ajay Gandhi was such a positive influence on anyone who came in touch with him. He cared deeply about society and the people around him. Ajay was one of the founding members of Manthan, one of India's foremost forums for public discourse."

Expressing his grief, he further added, "It's shocking and tragic to know that he is not going to stand there at the entrance of Samvaad and greet everyone with his trademark warm smile. More importantly, the world has lost a loving human being, someone who cared for all living beings, who believed in the right of every human being to live a life of dignity. We will miss you, dear Ajay Gandhi."

In 2005, Ajay Gandhi and MR Vikram introduced a vibrant discourse scene in the city's social circles; a platform that would bring together thought leaders and like-minded people and give them food for thought through talk shows and debates. It went on to be known as Manthan and hosted academicians, authors, diplomats, economists, artists and cultural experts.

Indian economist and politician Jairam Ramesh who spoke on Manthan in June this year expressed his loss.

"For 16 years my good friend Ajay Gandhi co-managed @Manthan_India, a wonderful forum for debate, discussion and dialogue in Hyderabad. It was always a cherished experience for me. Very recently, we had an online conversation on my new book. I salute Ajay, citizen extraordinary!" he shared on Twitter.

I thought the worst was behind us, but it wasn't.



Just got the news of the passing of a good man, an optimist, a doer, someone who did so much for our discourse and our society: Ajay Gandhi (@ajaygandhi) of Manthan.



ALL these talks were curated by him: https://t.co/FwqFPX4Ssw — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) September 23, 2021

A chartered accountant by profession, he also managed a software company called Wings Infonet Private Limited along with Kamlesh Gandhi and Monisha Gandhi. However, his most recognized feat is his role as the director of the Hyderabad Literary Festival.

Prof T Vijay Kumar who worked closely with him as a fellow festival director at HLF shared, "This is the Ajay we know and want to remember. Smiling, assertive, effortlessly becoming the center of everything he does. Ajay, you left a huge void impossible to fill. Rest well, my friend."