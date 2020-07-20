Plasma therapy is showing positive results in Coronavirus treatment. Most of the COVID-19 patients are recovering after plasma transfusion. As the governments across the states are encouraging people to donate plasma, Hyderabad police have arrested a young man for cheating in the name of plasma donation.

The accused has been taken into custody with false information and is being investigated. Police also said that the person had deceived many people by claiming that he had an antiviral drug to cure corona.

Telangana: Hyderabad City Police has arrested a man for posing as a COVID-19 recovered patient and cheating people in the guise of donating plasma and supplying antiviral medicine. pic.twitter.com/iLbLU516C6 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, 46,274 corona positive cases have been reported in Telangana till today. So far 34,323 patients have recovered in the state and 422 have died. There are currently 11,530 active cases in Telangana. The number of recoveries in Telangana is also increasing. Presently, the recovery rate in the state is 74 percent and the death rate is 0.91 percent. According to the Telangana Medical Health Department, 2,65,219 tests have been done so far.