Taking cognizance of some eateries charging exorbitant prices for water, the Telangana government on Monday ordered all hotels and restaurants in the GHMC limits to provide purified water for free and packaged bottled water at MRP. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar issued the order in this regard, which involves all the hotels, restaurants, fast food centers and street vendors in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

As per the order, packaged bottled water must be sold at MRP, which is printed on bottles and not more. Moreover, the eateries must provide purified water supplied by the Metro Works departments or RO purified water for free. Kumar has directed GHMC commissioner to take appropriate action in this regard.

The government's decision to cap the prices of bottled water and provide purified water for free comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by an NGO against hotels and restaurants in Hyderabad. The sale of water bottles at exorbitant prices has become a nuisance, causing grave inconvenience to the public.

The order comes days after the Telangana government granted shops, restaurants and cafes permission to run 24x7. The state government issued an order last week, sending cheers down to eligible business owners. The government also issued guidelines, which must be adhered for the welfare of employees.