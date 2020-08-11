Hyatt Regency Pune and Residences on Nagar Road landed itself in soup after it arranged a marriage ceremony, which was attended by about 250 guests. A social worker filed a complaint in this regard with the Yerawada police.

Anand Goyal, who filed a complaint, said that the ceremony infected 25 people with coronavirus and two people died of the virus following the ceremony.

The police have filed a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against wedding organiser Kapil Rajesh Garg of Kondhwa and Hyatt's event manager Vishal Tiwari of Somnath Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri.

On June 30, a wedding ceremony was organized at the hotel. At that time, the city was under total lockdown and Epidemic Diseases Act was force that time. It was clearly stated by the district administration that only 50 guests can attend wedding ceremonies.

What exactly happened

Goyal said, "As per a rough estimate, about 250 people were present at the wedding ceremony at Hyatt. It was a wedding involving businessmen families of our own community. That's why I know that more than 50 people attended the ceremony compromising social distancing during the reception."

He further stated that he complained about the incident to authorities at the Yerawada police station and the deputy commissioner of police (DCP-zone 4) was intimated through an email about the event. When closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the Hyatt administration about this wedding reception was demanded, the hotel refused to hand it over.

The hotel administration also said that its CCTV camera wasn't working for four days due to a technical problem. The ceremony happened on one of these four days. A dance programme was also organised by the event management company during the ceremony. The Yerawada police station received a list of 50 people but more than 50 people attended the wedding, as per reports.

Shobhit Sawhney, general manager of Hyatt Regency Pune and Residences, said, that the hotel staff and administration will continue to cooperate with the authorities in investigating the matter. It is a part of the well-being process to monitor the health of everyone working at the hotel and there is no confirmed case of coronavirus at the hotel, Sawhney said.

DCP (zone 4) Pankaj Deshmukh was reported as saying that guests who attended the wedding were questioned. A case has been registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Rajyasree Sen from HR department of Hyatt was contacted by International Business Times, India, but she could not be reached on her phone. Inputs will be added as and when they come from her.