After having cemented her place in the industry, Katrina Kaif is branching out as a successful businesswoman too. The actress is minting money with her beauty products line after investing in Nyka. The diva also has to dedicate time for acting schedules, endorsements, events and more. Katrina has revealed that sometimes Vicky Kaushal has to ask her to put the phone down at the dinner table.

Vicky has to ask her to put her phone down

Katrina called maintaining the balance quite challenging but also rewarding. "Balancing my career as an actor and as an entrepreneur is incredibly rewarding but also demanding. There are times when my husband tells me to put down the phone at the dinner table, but I often have just one last thing to do for a key launch. He understands that this dedication comes from extreme passion," she told Economic Times.

On unrealistic beauty standards

"I believe anyone entering the business or entrepreneurial world should only do so if they feel they have something to contribute and a deep connection to the product they are offering," she further added. Talking about her beauty line, Katrina said that she came up with a range of products for diverse representation. Having been subjected to certain beauty standards, the Tiger 3 actress wanted to cater to all skin types and complexions.

Katrina further added that the concept of an ideal beauty standard can take away the confidence from those who don't want to fit into a box. "It's crucial for women to understand their unique strengths and power. Constant exposure to ideal beauty standards does not encourage confidence or the celebration of one's unique identity," she concluded.