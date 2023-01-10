The automotive industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with a focus on Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing. All the major automobile manufacturers across the globe are introducing their high-end models in the EV segment. Developed countries like the USA set an ambitious new target to make half of all new vehicles sold to be zero-emission by 2030.

Since President Biden took office, U.S. electric vehicle sales tripled and are now higher than ever before. In 2021 EV sales were 83% higher than in 2018 and this shift has created a huge demand for highly competent professionals in this industry. One of them is Husain Ansari who has several years of experience in the automotive industry and can prove instrumental in providing critical specialized inputs to the industry that heavily relies on technical know-how coupled with leadership skills. An aerospace engineering graduate from the prestigious Coventry University UK, Husain's proximity to technology increased when he joined Goodrich Engine Control Systems in 2011 and worked in collaboration with Rolls Royce. His professional advancement in the automotive sector began in 2015 when he joined Jaguar Land Rover as a powertrain technical specialist. This was the turning point in his career, where he led virtual engineering strategies for new powertrain product development. His innovative solutions could predict system performance virtually before the physical build. At this stage, he not only acquired advanced technical and leadership skills by leading cross-functional international teams and complex technology projects but has also implemented them with finesse, to provide an edge over competitors. Innovation, a knack for technology, and leadership skills remain at the helm of his professional growth.

His commitment and passion for electric vehicles elevated his career profile and landed him the Technical Project Manager position in the Electrical Drive Systems (EDS) department where he led the joint venture programs with international OEM partners to develop the next generation of EDS. He also led government-funded research projects to advance the low-carbon automotive capability and develop cutting-edge electrified powertrain technologies. He led the successful delivery of world-class automotive technologies of Jaguar F-Type, E-Pace, I-Pace, Range Rover Evoque, and Land Rover Discovery.

In 2021, Husain joined McLaren Automotive as a Propulsion Technical Project Manager where he defined high-performance supercars propulsion strategy and worked toward making key decisions for business growth and environmental sustainability. He was responsible for all aspects of powertrain electrification from concept to launch and played a vital role in changing the mindset of supercars owners to move away from pure combustion engines (ICE) and embrace green powertrain technology. He has a zeal and dedication to develop innovative solutions that help reduce the automobile industry's adverse impact on the environment.

Husain Ansari's professional endeavours with leading automobile manufacturers like Jaguar Land Rover and McLaren Automotive in significant technical positions are testimony to his knowledge and dedication to the field he is passionate about. As an automobile industry technical expert working with world leaders, he has acquired mastery of next-generation technologies required in the development of EVs that the world admires. He has led multi-million dollar intercontinental projects that required him to plan, innovate and implement technological upgradation in large-scale EV manufacturing of leading global brands that are known for the acing technological advancement in the sector.

Husain has spent his elaborate experience as a technical project manager assessing, innovating, and steering the future-ready electric vehicles powertrain strategy. He is a technology expert whose work has got recognition at various levels both nationally and internationally. He has come a long way, from his academic days when he was awarded a scholarship to study aerospace engineering at Coventry University to receiving prestigious awards such as International Achievers' award for Excellence in Engineering from IAF and Most Prominent Industry for Electric Drive Technology from Business Mint Nation Wide Awards for his significant contribution to the automotive industry.

Apart from having an exceptional professional track record, he has also earned the trust of his employers, many eminent international clients, and the wider community. He has consistently worked towards gaining and implementing the most advanced technology beneficial to the international automotive industry. He has excelled in electric drive technology and achieved the highest regard in each of the positions he held. His next venture is the role of the Director of Powertrain Engineering at Athena Consultancy Services, a start-up company in the USA, developing the next generation of the electrified powertrain.

Husain's experience in the electric vehicle industry could prove beneficial for the leading automobile manufacturers in the USA, as the country is moving towards a major overhaul in electrification technology. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) are advancing smart fuel efficiency and emission standards that would deliver around $140 billion in net benefits, and save about $200 billion gallons of gasoline, which means $900 over the vehicle life in fuel savings. Technology experts with a passion for their work like Husain can bring the desired results on the ground, and the country's target for the revolution is projected as very ambitious.