India's unexpected loss against Australia in WC 2023 left the whole nation disappointed. From Rohit Sharma, Mohd Siraj, KL Rahul to Virat Kohli; everyone was seen bursting into tears. Rahul Dravid also revealed that the emotions were flying inside the dressing room. PM Narendra Modi was also arriving to witness the match.

PM Modi in the dressing room

PM Modi later visited the dressing room and got clicked with our Indian cricketers. He praised the cricketers and also congratulated Mohd Shami for his terrific performance in the WC. PM Modi also encouraged Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and invited the entire Indian cricket team to come and meet him in Delhi.

Shami's social media post

"Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!" Shami wrote sharing a picture of the PM patting his back on social media.

Shubman also took to social media to share how the loss was still hurting. "Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn't enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team's spirit and dedication. To our incredible fans, your unwavering support in our highs and lows means the world to us. This isn't the end, it's not over until we win. Jai Hind," Shubman Gill wrote.