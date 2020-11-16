Hurricane Iota is strengthening rapidly ahead of making landfall and has already become a category 5 storm. The hurricane is forecasted to bring catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge and torrential rainfall to Central America. It is inching closer to making landfall near the Nicaragua-Honduras border on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Centre has issued a warning about flash-flooding is also expected in Central America. The storm is expected to remain Cat. 5 hurricane when it approaches the coast of Nicaragua tonight. Heavy rainfall from Iota will likely lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America through Thursday.

Hurricane Iota path

CNN reported that the storm is moving west at about 10 mph and is about 45 miles off the coast of Isla de Providencia, Colombia. Iota is threatening many hard-hit areas of Central America, which was devastated by the effects of Hurricane Eta.