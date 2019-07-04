A major category 4 storm, Hurricane Barbara, that swept across the Eastern Pacific region has now teetered towards category 5 hurricane. Barbara is likely to weaken on its way to Hawaii from Thursday, July 7.

US National Hurricane Centre said the storm sustained winds of 145 mph on Wednesday. The maximum speed reached 155, just 2 mph below falling into Category 5 intensity bracket. Category 5 hurricanes are the most powerful tropical storms on the Saffir–Simpson Hurricane Scale.

Watch as #HurricaneBarbara develops an eye in this #GOESWest loop from July 2, 2019. While Barbara remains a Cat. 4 hurricane, gradual weakening is expected throughout the day. More imagery: https://t.co/vJU1Ct5MKl pic.twitter.com/yiY6YRWqA5 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) July 3, 2019

The storm was initially located 1,925 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph, according to CBS reports.

The forecast track shows that while the hurricane remained a major intensity of Category 3 till Wednesday, the intensity will decrease in the future due to the warm temperature of Hawaiian waters. The regional temperature, reported Accuweather, does not allow a tropical storm to sustain in the current weather.

Newly formed Hurricane Barbara in the Eastern Pacific Basin is no threat to land, at this time. Barbara is expected to become a major hurricane on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/LOeLNs8tIo — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 2, 2019

Accuweather has predicted that Barbara is likely to bring showers and thunderstorms to parts of Hawaii from Monday night to Wednesday of next week.