Rajeev Juneja recently appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast and spoke about taking actress' onboard for the product. The Managing Director and co-founder of Mankind Pharma that makes pregnancy test kit - Prega News - added that they are looking for a new face as Anushka Sharma's contract is nearing its end.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan was the face of the brand earlier, she was replaced by Anushka Sharma when she became a mother. And now, the company is looking at either Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt for the same. However, Deepika's high fee is leaving the company a little hesitant in finalizing her.

Anushka's work ethics

Talking about Anushka Sharma, Juneja only had the best of things to say. He revealed how the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress came without any fuss or tantrums and had a solid work ethic. He also credited her professional attitude towards her army background.

"Anushka is very good. Very straight, very disciplined. Matlab kam aisa hota hai. Koi tantrums nahi hai. Koi filmy wali baatein nahi hain. Army background se hain so maybe her ethics are different. Very professional. (She is very professional, no tantrums, no unnecessary demands. Maybe it's her Army background, but she gets the work done without any fuss).

What's the problem with Deepika Padukone?

Further talking about Kareena, the founder said that they even had a great working relationship with Bebo. Rajeev Juneja further said that they want to bring in Padukone or Alia onboard but added, "We haven't finalized anyone yet, but Deepika's asking price is too high for us."

Ranbir, Janhvi said NO

However, on being asked whom he would like to cast for a condom ad, the MD was quick to say, "Condom ke liye? Kisi ke liye bhi? Janhvi Kapoor. She's apt. She's the best choice." On being asked about the male actor he would like to bring onboard for a condom ad, he named Ranbir Kapoor.

Juneja also added that the company has approached both Ranbir Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in the past, but they have refused the collaboration.