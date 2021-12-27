Amid severe cold in the region, hundreds of passengers have been stranded in Jammu after the cancellation of trains by the Railways authorities due to ongoing "Rail Roko" agitation by farmers of Punjab. According to reports, Railway authorities have cancelled 16 trains on the seventh successive day due to farmers' agitation.

The farmers of Punjab have started the "Rail-Roko" protest, demanding a complete waiver of farm loans from the Punjab government and compensation to families whose members died during the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

According to reports, farmers have blocked railway tracks at various places in Punjab. Blocking rail tracks by Punjab farmers forced Railway authorities to cancel a number of passenger trains to and fro Jammu, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, and Katra railway stations.

Railway authorities brief Divisional Commissioner Jammu about the prevailing situation

Railway authorities on Sunday briefed Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr. Raghav Langer regarding cancellation/short termination of inbound and outbound trains due to farmers' protest in Punjab. The Railway authorities apprised the Div Com that local trains as per need are being run by the Northern Railways between Katra -Amritsar section for the benefit of the passengers.

Dr. Langer also reviewed security arrangements at the station and the SSP Railways Arif Reshu briefed him regarding security aspects and other measures in place at the Railway Station.

The Div Com directed ADC Jammu to ensure that information regarding cancellation/short termination of trains is disseminated through the Information Department, while the public should be made aware to check the status of their trains through NTES (National Train Enquiry System).

Railway authorities were told to share daily schedules with the information department for circulation in the media for information of the public.

Pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi worst sufferer

The majority of the stranded passengers are pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi who were seen trying to get information from railway authorities on the departure of trains amid severe cold conditions. Although the local administration has arranged some buses to take passengers to their destinations, there was a heavy rush of people at Jammu Railway station and Jammu Bus Stand.

Due to cancellation of train services, there was a considerable increase in the rush of passengers at the Jammu Bus stand. Many passengers have hired taxis to reach their hometowns in other parts of the country.