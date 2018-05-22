Rajinikanth fans all across the nation are now eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming flick 'Kaala' which is being directed by Pa Ranjith. The recent news about the movie is over the character which will be played by Bollywood starlet Huma Qureshi.

A triangular love story in the backdrop of a mafia tale?

According to a Times of India report, it has been learned that Huma is playing the role of a 45-year-old woman named Zareena in this movie. Her character will be that of Rajinikanth's love interest, and close sources to the movie reveal that the scenes featuring Huma and Rajinikanth will be the major highlight of the flick.

It has been previously revealed that Eswari Rao, the actress known for her roles in movies like 'Legend', 'Mister' and 'Jawan' is playing the character of Rajinikanth's wife in 'Kaala'. As Huma is Superstar's love interest in the flick, film buffs believe that 'Kaala' will also narrate a triangular love story in the backdrop of a mafia tale.

Will Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith repeat the magic of Kabali?

'Kaala' marks the second outing of Rajinikanth with director Pa Ranjith. Their previous movie 'Kabali' was a mammoth success at the International box-office, and it had collected more than 286 crores from theaters.

In 'Kaala', Rajinikanth is playing the role of a dreaded Mumbai based gangster named Kaala Karikaalan. Earlier, several reports have surfaced online stating that 'Kaala' will be an in and out political film. However, Rajinikanth later clarified that this Pa Ranjith directorial is actually not a political film, but a movie with a strong political message.

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar will be locking horns with Rajinikanth in 'Kaala'. The 'Apaharan' actor is apparently playing the role of a powerful politician named Hari Dada in this film. The supporting star cast includes Sampath Raj, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani, and Aravind Akash.

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music of this movie which is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films.

'Kaala' will hit the theaters on June 7, 2018.