"As the old saying goes, a family that prays together stays together A family that stays together." This is exactly what sums up, Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post.

Last week, Hrithik Roshan along with his sons Hrehaan- Hredaan, cousin sister Pashmina Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad jetted off for the Christmas holiday. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan is celebrating New Year's Eve in Switzerland with his family.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's white chrismas in Alps

Late Sunday evening, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle and wished fans and well-wishers. The actor shared a photo of himself, Saba, Hrehaan, Hredaan, and others posing in the snow.

Hrithik along with his family and Saba were seen enjoying white Christmas in the Alps in Europe.

The picture not only gave us snowy vacay vibes, in fact, all of them also recreated an iconic pose from the pouplar film 'Hum Saath Saath Hai'. Captioning the picture-perfect moment, Hrithik wrote, "Merry Christmas beautiful people."

Take a look

Hrithik looked handsome as ever in a black coat which he paired with blue denim, black boots and a grey scarf. His girlfriend Saba Azad who stood beside her in the frame opted for pretty purple-coloured tracks and paired them up with a light brown coloured fur jacket and black boots. All of them posed holding black umbrellas amidst heavy snow.

Sussanne Khan reacts

Fans were in awe seeing Saba gelling up with Hrithik's sons and family members, they flocked to his comment section and replied to the actor's Xmas greetings and showered the family with immense love. Some of them even joked and linked Hrithik to his previous films. While others remembered that Hrithik's iconic pose is from the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

One of the first users to comment was Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

A user said, "Aaj jadu zameen pe hota to apko dekh ke bahot khush hota," ( If jadoo would have been there on earth, he would ne happy seeing you).

Another mentioned," You are the true definition of hotness. It's either there is honey inside of you or you are naturally talented in sweetness... Big fan always

"Handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan sirrr ❤️with a beautiful family", wrote third user.

The fourth user mentioned, "And I thought of "Mujhse Dosti Karoge".

Work front

Hrithik will be seen in the film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Fighter is slated to release in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan will be making her acting debut with reboot of Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk.