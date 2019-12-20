Naga Babu recently announced his exit from Jabardasth on his Youtube channel. After quitting the show, he has joined Zee Telugu's Adhirindhi. His daughter Niharika Konidela is one of the judges on the show.

The actor-turned-producer was part of Jabardasth since 2013. Adhirindhi is also going to a comedy show.

He recently took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: "Get Ready Everyone For This amazing show #Adhirindi.. Its Filled with Extra Fun and Laughter. See you guys on Zee Telugu this Sunday the 22nd of December at 9pm. Don't Miss It. https://youtu.be/zofPwIsVb48 #adhirindi #zeetelugu." (sic)

See you guys on Zee telugu this Sunday the 22nd of December at 9pm. Don't Miss It. https://t.co/ZO74oCAfzz#adhirindi #zeetelugu — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) December 18, 2019

Though Naga Babu has clarified that he did not quit Jabardasth due to remuneration issues, rumours regarding his dissatisfactory pay have been doing rounds. According to reports, he has been offered a huge paycheque to be a part of Adhirindhi.

Reports claim that Naga Babu will take home a paycheque worth Rs 30 lakh every month for Adhirindhi and that he will be given VIP treatment on the sets of the show. He has also been promised a luxury caravan. Naga Babu will have to appear on any show whenever required and he wouldn't be paid extra for the guest appearances.

Naga Babu used to draw Rs 20 lakh from ETV Network right from the first season of Jabardasth till the day he walked out. Zee Network agreed upon giving a salary hike and renewing the contract every two years.

Currently, he has stopped making films and is dedicating his free time to television and taking up any movie offers that come his way.