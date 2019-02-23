Samsung surely had the entire tech industry talking about its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. While many enthusiasts applauded Samsung's efforts to commercialise the futuristic technology in smartphones, critics couldn't help but point out the shortcomings of the Galaxy Fold's design. But it looks like Huawei's first foldable phone, the Mate X, is going to be everything Samsung Galaxy Fold isn't.

Only a day ahead of the big reveal at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, a photo of Huawei's banner featuring the Mate X is doing the rounds of the internet. The photograph was taken while workers were installing the banner for the Mate X, giving first look at the upcoming phone in its full glory.

Prior to this leak (via @gimme2pm), it was unclear what Huawei's foldable smartphone would be called. But the poster confirms it will simply be called Huawei Mate X, which expands the company's most premium flagship series.

The most interesting part of the leak is that the banner shows the actual phone in its folded and unfolded state. The overall design looks beautiful, especially when the phone is folded. Unlike Samsung Galaxy Fold's unappealingly small screen-to-body ratio on the outer display, Huawei Mate X solved the bezels problem by putting the foldable display on the outside. This way, users get to use the same display in a folded state as a tall smartphone and in an unfolded state like a tablet.

Using a single display that wraps around the phone's exterior is a smart execution. In addition to that, the banner says the Mate X is the "world's first foldable 5G phone." There's some content that is blocked by the scaffolding, but it's only a single line.

Design-wise, Huawei Mate X is sure to win more hearts than Samsung Galaxy Fold. For those who are curious to know more about the Mate X, Huawei is live-streaming its entire MWC 2019 event on Sunday, 2 p.m. CET. Viewers can tune in to Huawei's official Facebook channel, the company's website or the official YouTube channel to watch the Mate X unveiling live.