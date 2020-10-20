Huawei smartphones have been game-changers over the years. The recent setback following US ban and its Chinese origin has put the conglomerate in a bit of a tough situation, but Huawei is not slowing down. Following the annual tradition, Huawei is going to launch its 2020 flagships under the Mate series, which might set new standards for flagship smartphones in the industry.

Huawei has confirmed that it will be launching the Mate 40 series, which will comprise of at least two models, Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and even Mate 40 Pro+ to compete against the likes of Samsung and Apple flagships in terms of technology. The global launch event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. IST (14:00 CST) on Thursday, October 22. Due to COVID-19, the event will be live-streamed and fans around the world can watch it live on YouTube.

Huawei Mate 40 series: What to expect

There have been some leaks suggesting the Mate 40 series will cost dearly. The Mate 40 Pro and its Plus variant are expected to cost well over $1000, going as high as $1,300 and $1650, respectively. While there are no early indications as to when and if the Mate 40 series will arrive in international markets, the new flagships are expected to be available in China later this month.

As for the specs, the new Mate 40 series will be powered by Kirin 1000 SoC based on 5nm process. This is going to be the second chipset using the 5nm architecture after Apple.

Rumours suggest the Mate 40 series will feature dual front cameras in a cutout display. On the rear, there will be four sensors inside a circular module. It will be interesting to see how Huawei will step up the game on the camera front, zoom capabilities and more.