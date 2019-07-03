Huawei is one of the few brands keeping the tablets market alive. If the numbers are to be believed, Huawei is only after Apple when it comes to making sizable tablet sales, and the Chinese tech giant is pushing its efforts to remain one of the biggest contributors with the launch of its latest MediaPad T5 tablet in India.

Huawei is betting on the affordability factor to win over consumers for its MediaPad T5. Priced at Rs 14,990, the Huawei tablet is for those who factor value for money and be content with basic features and configuration.

Huawei MediaPad T5 comes in two variants, 2GB+16GB and 3GB+32GB, priced at Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively. As a part of the introductory offer, the budget tablet comes with a free flip cover and Huawei Earphone AM 12 worth Rs 2,998 for free. The MediaPad T5 is listed on Amazon India and goes on sale starting July 10.

As for the features, Huawei MediaPad T5 comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD display with 16:10 aspect ratio and considerable bezels. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core HiSilcon Kirin 659 processor, a 5,100mAh battery and Android 8.0-based EMUI 8.0 OS.

Huawei MediaPad T5 features a 5MP rear-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus, and a 2MP front-facing shooter for selfies but preferably usable for video calls. Additional features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE support, GPS, Micro-USB port and microSD card slot.

The tablet has dual Histen speakers, eye comfort mode for comfortable viewing for long hours by minimizing blue light. There's a Children's Corner, which makes the MediaPad T5 a suitable gadget for your growing kid as it lets you limit usage as well as customise the content available.