The collection of Hrithik Roshan's War saw a considerable drop on day two at the Chennai box office. Yet the stylish action entertainer has retained the numero uno spot at the collection centres in the capital city of Tamil Nadu among the films released for Gandhi Jayanthi on 2 October.

On its second day, War has raked in Rs 14 lakh. The two-day collection of the flick now stands at Rs 51 lakh in Chennai. On the first day, it had grossed Rs 37 lakh.

Whereas Hollywood film Joker performed better than other new-releases like War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. On its second day, it has collected Rs 19 lakh after grossing Rs 28 lakh on the opening day. The two-day total collection of the film stands at Rs 17 lakh.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has slipped to the third place by collecting Rs 46 lakh in two days. On the first day, it has grossed Rs 32 lakh and added Rs 14 lakh on the day two in Chennai.

All the three movies have opened to average to positive reviews. So, the collections of the new flicks are expected to be good during weekend.

On the other hand, Dhanush's Asuran and GV Prakash Kumar's 100 Percent Kadhal have hit the screens on Friday, 4 October. The release of the two movies might have impact on business of the films which saw the light of the day for Gandhi Jayanthi.

Also, Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai has retained good number of screens which also make the situation worse for the new releases. Last but not the least, Suriya's Kaappaan is also getting decent number of shows across Chennai theatres.

As a result, the options are aplenty before the audience.