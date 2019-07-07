Hrithik Roshan is all geared up for his next release and who lately is seen being on a poster spree- the superstar has dropped one more poster with an important message with it.

The poster showcases the actor sitting right in the middle of the bookshelves in the library in deep thought.

The actor took to his social media and posted the new poster of Super 30, sharing the same Hrithik Roshan writes, "प्रतिभा और साधन दोनों हैं तैयार, बस छलांग लगाने की देर है! India all set to take the leap, this 12th July! #Super30"

Essaying the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the gestures with utmost perfection which even, Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for imbibing his soul in his character.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

