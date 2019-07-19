Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the success of his recent release Super 30, where his performance has garnered all the appreciation and his recent announcement just broke the internet as he was seen in his utter cool action avatar in War.

Both the outings have swooned over the world where they are trending at #2 and #6, respectively. It's a stunner as to how Super 30 continues to rake up the number.

Both films are equally special to him as one of them is creating an uproar and other is breaking the internet all over. Testimony of the same is that both films WAR and Super 30 were trending on YouTube and winning over people's hearts.

The actor has made the nation go gaga over his dual different avatar in Super 30 and WAR. In Super 30 he plays the real-life character of teacher Anand Kumar and in WAR he is seen performing high-level action sequences.

Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. Fans are taken aback by the Bollywood superstar delivering yet another stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in Super 30.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres today, globally.

Hrithik Roshan is now gearing up for his upcoming release, action drama WAR also, starring Tiger Shroff.